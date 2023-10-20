We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Omnicom's (OMC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Earnings of $1.86 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.5% and increased 5.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.3% and increased 3.9% year over year.
The increase in the top line resulted from an increase of 3.3% in revenues from organic growth and 1.7% due to foreign currency translations, partially offset by a 1.1% fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.
Omnicom shares have gained 10.9% over the past year compared with the 0.3% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 19.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions
Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 6.1% compared with our estimated growth of 5.5%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 4.3% compared with our estimate of 9.3% growth. Experiential revenues improved 9.2%, in line with our expectations.
Public Relations revenues decreased 5.5% against our estimation of 7.8% growth. Healthcare revenues increased 3.8%, organically, year over year compared with our estimated growth of 4.8%. Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were down 1.7% against our estimated growth of 6%. Execution and support declined 3.6% against our estimated growth of 0.2%.
Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 2.7% in the United States, 4.4% in the U.K., 5.7% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 19.2% in Latin America and 2.5% in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Other North America revenues declined 10.8% and 1.7%, respectively.
Margin Performance
EBITA in the quarter came in at $581.1 million, up 2.6% year over year. EBITA margin was 16.2%, down 20 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating profit of $560.8 million increased 2.7% year over year. The operating margin decreased 20 bps to 15.3%.
2023 View
The company expects organic growth to be between 3.5% and 5%. It expects operating margin to be at the top of the 15-15.4% range.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks.
Automatic Data (ADP - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings implies growth of 6.3% and 11.1%, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Broadridge (BR - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 0.5%. The consensus estimates for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings suggest growth of 7.2% and 8.8%, respectively.