Monarch Casino's (MCRI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) reported dismal third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.
Q3 Earnings & Revenues
In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. In the year-ago quarter, it generated an adjusted EPS of $1.41.
Quarterly revenues of $133 million missed the consensus mark by 1.7%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $133.7 million. The company’s performance during the quarter was impacted by competitive pressure in Reno and the macroeconomic environment.
During the third quarter, Casino revenues declined 4% year over year to $73.8 million. Hotel revenues during the quarter came in at $20.6 million compared with $20.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Food and beverage revenues during the quarter came in at $33 million compared with $31.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Operating Highlights
During the third quarter, income from operations amounted to $31.9 million compared with $36.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter came in at $27.1 million compared with $25.7 million reported in the prior-year period. The upside was due to increased labor, utility and promotional expenses.
During the quarter, Casino operating expenses (as a percentage of casino revenue) came in at 34.5% compared with 33.1% in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by increased labor expenses and promotional allowances. Hotel operating expenses (as a percentage of hotel revenues) came in at 34.8% compared with 34.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.
F&B operating expenses (as a percentage of F&B revenues) came in at 70.8% compared with 72.4% reported in the prior-year quarter. The downside was primarily caused by improved cost management and menu price increases.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter came in at $49.2 million compared with $51.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million compared with $38.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Total stockholders’ equity at the end of the third quarter totaled $502.4 million compared with $481.8 million at the end of second-quarter 2023.
The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 1, 2023.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Monarch Casino currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
