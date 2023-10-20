Blackstone Inc. (
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion, representing a surprise of -8.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Private Equity: $167.79 billion compared to the $174.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Real Estate: $284.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.38 billion.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Hedge Fund Solutions: $71.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.59 billion.
- Fee-Earning Assets Under Management Rollforward - Credit & Insurance: $210.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $210.3 billion.
- Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $127.84 million compared to the $180.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $274.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $298.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.2%.
- Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $146.71 million versus $118.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Realized Performance Revenues: $17.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $144.12 million.
- Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Fee Related Compensation: -$199.38 million compared to the -$224.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Realized Performance Revenues: $299.27 million versus $280.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues: $337.94 million compared to the $478.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Hedge Fund Solutions- Base Management Fees: $131.35 million versus $141.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.