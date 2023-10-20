Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Interpublic (IPG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported $2.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion, representing a surprise of -3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $799.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $809.29 million.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (US): $1.51 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $175.30 million compared to the $189.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $137.70 million versus $147.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $178.30 million compared to the $175.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $193 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.99 million.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $114.80 million versus $109.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Interpublic here>>>

Shares of Interpublic have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise