We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Boeing (BA - Free Report) reached $180.04, with a -1.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 8.58% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$2.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.45 billion, reflecting a 15.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.90 per share and a revenue of $77.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +64.74% and +16.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 33.09% downward. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.