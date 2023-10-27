Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Evertec (EVTC) Q3 Earnings

Evertec (EVTC - Free Report) reported $173.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.42 million, representing a surprise of +10.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evertec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean: $51.60 million compared to the $47.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Payment Services - Latin America: $46.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.
  • Revenues- Merchant acquiring, net: $40.56 million compared to the $38.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Business solutions: $56.52 million versus $52.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$21.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$19.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
Shares of Evertec have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

