AppFolio (APPF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.44 million, up 32.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.46 million, representing a surprise of +5.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +47.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AppFolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $2.50 million versus $2.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
  • Revenues- Value Added Services: $123.19 million versus $113.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.4% change.
  • Revenues- Core solutions: $39.76 million versus $40.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
Shares of AppFolio have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

