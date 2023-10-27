Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Olin (OLN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, down 28% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion, representing a surprise of -4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Epoxy: $321.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $354.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50.1%.
  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $969.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%.
  • Sales- Winchester: $380.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $378.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Income before Taxes- Winchester: $64.50 million versus $71.23 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $172.30 million versus $142.51 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Olin here>>>

Shares of Olin have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

