Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Minerals Technologies (MTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $547.8 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $553.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31, the EPS surprise was +13.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Minerals Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Engineered Solutions: $256.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $261.60 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer & Specialties: $291.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.75 million.
  • Operating Income- Engineered Solutions Segment: $40.60 million compared to the $37.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Consumer & Specialties: -$46.60 million compared to the $35.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Minerals Technologies here>>>

Shares of Minerals Technologies have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise