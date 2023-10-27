Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported $137.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.13 million, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.6% versus 66.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.5% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $41.51 million compared to the $48.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $48.72 million versus $56.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $13.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.14 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $17.79 million versus $20.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $119.51 million compared to the $118.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income: $119.31 million compared to the $118.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Seacoast Banking here>>>

Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

