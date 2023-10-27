Back to top

Coursera (COUR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.54 million, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +71.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1,315 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,317.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 20,432 versus 20,873 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total registered learners: 136 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 132.1 million.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $89.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $11.70 million versus $12.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $54.90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $56.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
Shares of Coursera have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

