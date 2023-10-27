Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) reported $395.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.91 million, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property RevPAR growth rate: -1.1% versus -2.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Guest Rooms: 12,200 versus 12,031 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $91.66 million versus $90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other operating: $44.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $41.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenue- Room: $259.40 million versus $261.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

