Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $359.56 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gaming and Leisure Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $321.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $329.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Revenue- Interest income from investment in leases, financing receivables: $38.33 million versus $37.38 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.70 versus $0.69 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

