PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT - Free Report) reported revenue of $196.58 million, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.76, compared to -$1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.85, the EPS surprise was -107.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PTC Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenue: $144.04 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $153.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenue: $50.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.62 million.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Emflaza: $67 million versus $58.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.
  • Revenues- Net product revenue- Translarna: $69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.
Shares of PTC Therapeutics have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

