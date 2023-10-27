Back to top

Business First (BFST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Business First (BFST - Free Report) reported revenue of $65.18 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.16 million, representing a surprise of +3.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Business First performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.2% versus 62.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $16.28 million compared to the $17.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $17.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.92 million.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average: $6.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6 billion.
  • Total other income (Non-Interest Income): $9.88 million versus $8.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $55.29 million compared to the $54.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Business First have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

