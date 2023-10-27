Back to top

Deckers (DECK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. EPS of $6.82 for the same period compares to $3.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $957.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.41, the EPS surprise was +54.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $21.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $610.50 million versus $484.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.1% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $5.40 million versus $7.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $30.60 million compared to the $25.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $424 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $406.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
Shares of Deckers have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

