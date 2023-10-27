Back to top

Rollins (ROL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rollins (ROL - Free Report) reported $840.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $827.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rollins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential: $404.31 million compared to the $391.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals: $155.10 million versus $156.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Revenues- Commercial: $272.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $270.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Shares of Rollins have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

