We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, EQT Corporation (EQT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of +4.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +350.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how EQT Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for EQT Corporation here>>>
- Average daily sales Volumes: 5,682 MMcfe/D versus 5,745.41 MMcfe/D estimated by 14 analysts on average.
- Average Sales Price - Crude oil: $66.75 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $59.88.
- Sales Volume - Total: 522,700 MMcfe versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 524,591.1 MMcfe.
- Natural Gas Sales Volumes: 491,472 MMcf versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 495,040.2 MMcf.
- Crude Oil Sales Volumes: 512 MBBL versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 410.31 MBBL.
- Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives: $2.28 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.06.
- Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil: $1 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.9% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Net marketing services and other: $6.31 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +146.1%.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales: $34.17 million versus $22.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales: $108.21 million versus $98.23 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Operating revenues- Gain (loss) on derivatives: $177.91 million compared to the $232.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -110.9% year over year.
- Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $859.51 million versus $1.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of EQT Corporation have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.