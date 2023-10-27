Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) reported $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $9.43 for the same period compares to $8.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.85, the EPS surprise was +6.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Reported Growth: 6.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 7.5%.
  • Total Organic growth (Daily, constant currency sales): 8.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.3%.
  • Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.40 billion compared to the $3.40 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $73 million compared to the $68.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Endless Assortment: $732 million compared to the $751.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment: $55 million compared to the $58.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $612 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $579.67 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for W.W. Grainger here>>>

Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise