Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.40, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was +5.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- The Harris Products Group: $125.98 million compared to the $131.25 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales- International Welding: $242.01 million versus $236.76 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Americas Welding: $665.23 million versus $691.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Sales- The Harris Products Group: $128.28 million versus $134.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.
  • Total Sales- International Welding: $246.91 million versus $246.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding: $28.88 million compared to the $41.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Inter-segment sales- International Welding: $4.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.98 million.
  • Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group: $2.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million.
  • Total Sales- Americas Welding: $694.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $748.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination: -$36.07 million compared to the -$53.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding: $136.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.86 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Eliminations: -$2.95 million compared to the -$3.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

