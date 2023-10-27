Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.89 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.54, compared to $6.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - Total - Retail: 134,806 versus 131,038 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle: $51,174 versus $51,629.13 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle: $27,926 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27,756.60.
  • Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail: 72,517 compared to the 70,569 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit sales - New Vehicle-Retail: 62,289 versus 60,469 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $6.10 million compared to the $7.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- New Vehicle: $3.19 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle: $2.17 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and service: $1.16 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Revenue- Finance and insurance net: $369.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail: $2.03 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
  • Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $147 million versus $151.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for AutoNation here>>>

Shares of AutoNation have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise