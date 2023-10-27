Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Newell Brands (NWL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) reported $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +69.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Learning and Development: $694 million compared to the $751.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation: $231 million compared to the $265.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions: $1.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise