Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported $111.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 139.8%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.5% versus 61.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.79 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.72 million compared to the $102.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent): $106.92 million versus $102.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $4.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.26 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Stellar Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise