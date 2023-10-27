Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chart Industries (GTLS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported $897.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 117.9%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -12.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was -20.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions: $159 million versus $168.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.
  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing: $271.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $327.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +445.9%.
  • Sales- Specialty Products: $240 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +122%.
  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems: $232.50 million compared to the $253.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76% year over year.
Shares of Chart Industries have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

