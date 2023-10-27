Back to top

Compared to Estimates, nVent (NVT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) reported revenue of $858.8 million, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +15.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how nVent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Enclosures: $413 million compared to the $412.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $302 million compared to the $321.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Thermal Management: $144 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $145.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
  • Segment income (loss)- Enclosures: $89.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.90 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions: $97.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.13 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management: $34.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.86 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$19.80 million versus -$23.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of nVent have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

