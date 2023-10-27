Charter (CHTR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Charter Communications (
CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.58 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.25, compared to $7.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.73, the EPS surprise was +6.73%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Charter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Residential - Total Internet Customers: 28,606 thousand versus 28,610.03 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Residential - Total Video Customers: 13,751 thousand compared to the 13,793.9 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer: $119.28 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.95. Small and Medium Business - Customer Relationships: 2,224 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,228.4 thousand. Revenues- Residential- Video: $4 billion compared to the $4.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Revenues- Advertising sales: $384 million versus $393.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change. Revenues- Commercial- Total: $1.78 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Residential- Mobile service: $581 million versus $568.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.5% change. Revenues- Other: $677 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $656.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +203.6%. Revenues- Residential- Internet: $5.78 billion compared to the $5.79 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Voice: $379 million compared to the $356.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Revenues- Residential- Total: $10.74 billion versus $10.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
Shares of Charter have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
