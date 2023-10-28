LyondellBasell (
Image: Bigstock
LyondellBasell (LYB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $10.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.3%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.29 billion, representing a surprise of +3.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>
- Refining-Volume - Heavy crude oil processing rate: 248 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 243.65 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $899 million versus $959.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.5% change.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.88 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.2%.
- Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.
- Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
- Revenues- Refining and Oxyfuels: $2.67 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
- Revenues- Technology: $218 million compared to the $154.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26% year over year.
- Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $3.08 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
- EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $479 million compared to the $557.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $708 million compared to the $395.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $18 million versus $30.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- EBITDA- Technology: $146 million versus $77.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.