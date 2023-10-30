We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked PIMCO Mutual Funds for Appealing Returns
Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,390 employees. PIMCO had around $1.74 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023.
PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds,PIMCO RAE US Small Fund (PMJPX - Free Report) , PIMCO RAE US Fund (PKAAX - Free Report) and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund (PQIZX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.
PIMCO RAE US Small Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small market capitalization companies that are economically tied to the United States. PMJPX Sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.
PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.1%. By the end of June 2023, PMJPX held 191 issues, with 3.9% of its assets invested in Dillards Incorporated.
PIMCO RAE US Fund invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of stocks of large-cap companies that are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.
PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.5%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 0.94%.
PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing investments consisting of equity and equity-related securities. PQIZX advisors choose to invest in stocks using PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy.
PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. Daniel J. Ivascynhas been one of the fund managers of PQIZX since October 2013.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>