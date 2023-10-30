Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC - Free Report) reported $138.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Physicians Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $94.74 million versus $95.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Revenues- Expense recoveries: $39.78 million versus $37.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income on real estate loans and other: $4.03 million compared to the $4.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.05 versus $0.05 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

