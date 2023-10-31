Back to top

Company News for Oct 31, 2023

  • Harmonic Inc.’s ((HLIT - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 1.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of a break-even, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01.
  • Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. ((JKS - Free Report) ) jumped 14.1% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96.
  • Shares of Revvity Inc. ((RVTY - Free Report) ) plunged 16.1% after posting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.’s ((ON - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 21.8% after the company guided fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.13-$1.27, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36.

