Compared to Estimates, Xylem (XYL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Xylem (XYL - Free Report) reported $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.4%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +11.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xylem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Water Infrastructure: $803 million compared to the $757.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Integrated Solutions and Services: $368 million compared to the $347.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Applied Water: $465 million compared to the $463.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions: $440 million versus $410.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure: $152 million compared to the $132.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water: $79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.28 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Integrated Solutions and Services: $49 million compared to the $43.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Corporate and other: -$34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$27.35 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions: $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.37 million.
Shares of Xylem have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

