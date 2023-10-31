Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +3.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical: $486.71 million compared to the $508.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments: $335.17 million versus $309.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses: -$24.57 million versus -$25.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Electromechanical: $127.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.01 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ametek here>>>

Shares of Ametek have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMETEK, Inc. (AME) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise