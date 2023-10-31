Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hubbell (HUBB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.95, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.07, the EPS surprise was -2.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electrical Solutions: $537.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $545.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Net sales- Utility Solutions: $837.90 million compared to the $878.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions: $200.70 million versus $211.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions: $94 million versus $89.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hubbell have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

