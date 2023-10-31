Back to top

Eaton (ETN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Eaton (ETN - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.88 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $867 million versus $857.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Americas: $2.59 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
  • Net Sales- eMobility: $163 million versus $178.36 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.
  • Net Sales- Vehicle: $753 million compared to the $754.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electrical Global: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Electrical Americas: $719 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $612.81 million.
  • Operating Profit- Vehicle: $131 million versus $132.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Aerospace: $209 million versus $215.36 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Electrical Global: $328 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.14 million.
Shares of Eaton have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

