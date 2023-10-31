Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IGT (IGT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +3.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IGT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Global Lottery: $601 million versus $598.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Revenue- PlayDigital: $55 million compared to the $57.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Global Gaming: $409 million versus $380.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery: $306 million versus $305.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- PlayDigital: $19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate support expense: -$27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$27.43 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Gaming: $135 million compared to the $119.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of IGT have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

