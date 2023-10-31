Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amgen (AMGN) Q3 Earnings

Amgen (
AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) reported $6.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $4.96 for the same period compares to $4.70 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.65, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Amgen have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Product Sales- EPOGEN - US: $50 million versus $61.34 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.2% change.
- Product Sales- Neulasta - ROW: $32 million versus $33.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.8% change.
- Product Sales- Aranesp - ROW: $216 million compared to the $227.51 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
- Product Sales- Aranesp - US: $107 million versus $118.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
- Revenue- Product sales: $6.55 billion compared to the $6.60 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
- Revenue- Other revenues: $355 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $335.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
- Product Sales- Vectibix - Total: $252 million versus $251.95 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Product Sales- ENBREL - Total: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
- Product Sales- EPOGEN -Total: $50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $61.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.2%.
- Product Sales- Aranesp - Total: $323 million compared to the $347.87 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
- Product Sales- Neulasta - Total: $124 million versus $173.86 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.8% change.
- Product Sales- Aimovig - Total: $94 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $91.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
Shares of Amgen have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.