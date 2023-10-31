Back to top

Neurocrine (NBIX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $498.8 million, up 28.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $479.58 million, representing a surprise of +4.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Neurocrine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Collaboration revenue: $7 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $8.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%.
  • Revenues- Product sales, net: $491.80 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $469.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%.
  • INGREZZA product sales, net: $486 million compared to the $466.50 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.3% year over year.
Shares of Neurocrine have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

