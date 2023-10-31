Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Leidos (LDOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.92 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.03, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64, the EPS surprise was +23.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Leidos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Defense Solutions: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Health: $776 million versus $718.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenues- Civil: $924 million versus $905.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Defense Solutions: $187 million versus $186.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Health: $158 million versus $114.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Civil: $96 million compared to the $85.80 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Corporate: -$23 million compared to the -$23.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Health: $152 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.81 million.
  • Operating Income- Defense Solutions: $147 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.79 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Leidos here>>>

Shares of Leidos have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise