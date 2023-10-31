Back to top

TopBuild (BLD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.43, compared to $4.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.59, the EPS surprise was +18.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $571.01 million compared to the $549.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $821.67 million versus $812.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$66.56 million versus -$65.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $175.22 million versus $155.66 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $88.27 million versus $78.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- General corporate expense, net: -$14.49 million compared to the -$9.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$11.50 million compared to the -$16.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>

Shares of TopBuild have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

