Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Frontdoor (FTDR) Q3 Earnings

Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) reported $524 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +74.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontdoor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer retention rate: 76.2% compared to the 76.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of home service plans: 2.04 million compared to the 2.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals: $406 million compared to the $408.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Other: $24 million compared to the $13.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year): $54 million compared to the $55.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year): $40 million versus $38.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Frontdoor have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

