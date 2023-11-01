Back to top

Berry Petroleum (BRY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Berry Petroleum (BRY - Free Report) reported $118.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 68.4%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.1 million, representing a surprise of -31.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -54.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Production - Total: 25.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 25.55 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - Oil: 23.2 millions of barrels of oil versus 23.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - NGLs: 0.5 millions of barrels of oil versus 0.4 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Daily Production - Natural gas: 9.5 millions of cubic feet compared to the 8.7 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Berry Petroleum have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

