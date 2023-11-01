Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Parsons (PSN) Q3 Earnings

Parsons (PSN - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +15.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parsons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Critical Infrastructure: $638.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $563.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.
  • Revenues- Federal Solutions: $780.11 million versus $679.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Critical Infrastructure: $50.19 million compared to the $48.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Federal Solutions: $65.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.73 million.
Shares of Parsons have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

