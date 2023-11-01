Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sunoco LP (SUN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.32 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +165.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunoco LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Motor fuel profit cents per gallon: 13 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.92 cents.
  • Motor fuel gallons sold: 2,124 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,971.25 Mgal.
  • Revenues- Motor fuel sales: $6.17 billion versus $5.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Revenues- Lease income: $38 million versus $38.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Revenues- Non-motor fuel sales: $109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
Shares of Sunoco LP have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

