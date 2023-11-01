Back to top

Trane Technologies (TT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.88 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.79, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +4.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trane Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Americas: $3.89 billion compared to the $3.77 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- EMEA: $618.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $601.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
  • Revenues- Asia Pacific: $376.30 million versus $403.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
Shares of Trane Technologies have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

