Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Seattle Genetics (SGEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $648.65 million, up 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.15, compared to -$1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $640.23 million, representing a surprise of +1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -61.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Seattle Genetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product sales: $571 million compared to the $574.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.
  • Collaboration and license agreement revenues: $14 million versus $12.59 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.5% change.
  • Net product sales- Tukysa: $102 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $102.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.
  • Royalty revenues: $64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.8%.
  • Net product sales- Padcev: $200 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $181.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +90.5%.
  • Net product sales- Adcetris: $246 million compared to the $267.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Net product sales- Tivdak: $23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Seattle Genetics here>>>

Shares of Seattle Genetics have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Seagen Inc. (SGEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise