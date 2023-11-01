Back to top

Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Amarin (AMRN - Free Report) reported $66.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.5%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Revenue - Europe: $0.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.83 million.
  • Product Revenue - US: $62.40 million compared to the $52.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Product revenues: $64.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.
  • Licensing revenue: $1.15 million compared to the $1.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +75.8% year over year.
Shares of Amarin have returned -18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

