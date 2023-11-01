Back to top

Trimble (TRMB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) reported $957.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $964.41 million, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trimble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.94 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Buildings and Infrastructure: $395.10 million versus $405.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Revenues- Geospatial: $180.70 million versus $174.53 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Revenues- Resources and Utilities: $184.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $186.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Revenues- Transportation: $196.60 million compared to the $198.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product: $444 million versus $467.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
  • Revenues- Subscription and services: $513.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $494.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +130.5%.
  • Operating income- Buildings and Infrastructure: $113.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $111.01 million.
  • Operating income- Transportation: $35.80 million versus $24.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Resources and Utilities: $69.20 million compared to the $59.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Geospatial: $57.90 million versus $48.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Trimble have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

