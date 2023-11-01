Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, NNN REIT (NNN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

NNN REIT (NNN - Free Report) reported $204.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $205.67 million, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NNN REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $204.86 million versus $204.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income from real estate transactions: $0.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.59 versus $0.48 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for NNN REIT here>>>

Shares of NNN REIT have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise