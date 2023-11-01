Back to top

Scotts (SMG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG - Free Report) reported $374.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 24.1%. EPS of -$2.77 for the same period compares to -$2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.83, the EPS surprise was +2.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Scotts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S.Consumer: $201 million versus $185.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other: $23.80 million versus $13.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Hawthorne: $149.70 million compared to the $130.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.
  • U.S. Consumer- OI Adjusted: -$99.30 million versus -$53.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Corporate- OI Adjusted: -$24.30 million versus -$25.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Hawthorne- OI Adjusted: -$6.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$10.62 million.
Shares of Scotts have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

