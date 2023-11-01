Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bally's (BALY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported $632.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of -$1.15 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.17, the EPS surprise was -576.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts: $359.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $367.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Revenue- International Interactive: $243.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $252.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue- North America Interactive: $29.57 million compared to the $29.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: -$12.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$13 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- International Interactive: $85.48 million versus $82.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Interactive: -$17.56 million compared to the -$14.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Casinos & Resorts: $118.18 million versus $125.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bally's have returned -20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

